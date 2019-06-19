Teen driver seriously injured after chase suspect crashes into them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A 17-year-old driver has serious injuries but is expected to be OK after being hit by another teen driver being chased by law enforcement.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Platte County deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a vehicle for speeding and tag violations at 9 Hwy and I-635. The driver then took off causing a police chase.

The chase went into Kansas City, Kansas where it ended when the suspect driver t-boned the driver of a red Dodge Challenger at North 18th Street near K-5.

KHP said the female victim driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She is reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

The 17-year-old female suspect driver tried to run following the crash but didn't get very far because of a broken leg. A 17-year-old male passenger that was in the suspect vehicle was also arrested on the scene.

KHP tells FOX4 drugs and guns were found in the suspect vehicle and that it also had fake plates.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.