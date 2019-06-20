‘Avengers: Endgame’ returning to theaters, re-released with new post-credits footage

Can’t get enough of The Avengers? You’re in luck.

At a press junket for “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced they’re releasing a new version of the last movie in the franchise with a new end-credit scene and other surprises.

It’s hitting theaters next weekend.

The new release of “Avengers: Endgame” isn’t an extended cut, but will have a couple new things at the end of the movie, including a tribute and a deleted scene to go along with the already 3-hour film.

At this point, it’s unclear how many theaters will be showing the new version of how long it will remain in theaters.

“Endgame” has already shot up to the second-highest grossing film of all time. It’s already amassed $2.743 billion globally through Monday of this week, according to the website Boxofficemojo.com.

But that leaves it about $44 million behind “Avatar,” James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic, in the bid to be the all-time worldwide box-office champ. The re-release could help put it over the top into first place.