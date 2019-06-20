Committee to reduce violence forms in Raytown, days after 17-year-old’s homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Less than a week after someone shot and killed a 17-year-old girl, the city of Raytown is looking for a way to reduce violence.

There haven't been any arrests made in Rayauna Hill's homicide. Raytown police said a little after midnight Saturday, a shooting happened at Sarah Colman-Livengood Park.

Rayauna wasn't the intended target but was shot and killed.

Raytown's mayor announced he will lead the Community Inspired Violence Reduction Ad Hoc Committee, made of community members. Jackson County COMBAT will be part of the committee, along with Raytown aldermen and park board members.

The details about specific efforts are still being worked out, but the mayor said the committee will work with police and will educate neighbors on how to report and identify suspicious behavior.

"I'm not going to stop," said Chester Hill, Rayauna Hill's grandfather. "I don't want this happening to kids anymore. Action is the thing we need to do, not just talk."

Hill said once he feels better, he will meet with Raytown's mayor to brainstorm ways to reduce violence.

"You need to have action for these kids, and you need to bring the kids to the table and find out, 'What do you need? What can we do to help you guys?'"

If you have information about the homicide, call Raytown police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

39.008617 -94.463564