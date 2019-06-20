Stay weather aware Thursday

Independence police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Independence police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for Mary Coe who was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday.

She was leaving her home on 24 Highway, driving a gold 2010 Toyota Camry with a Missouri disabled license plate reading CC20H.

Coe is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 120 pounds with medium-length gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone who sees Coe or has information for police is asked to call 911, Independence police at 816-836-3600 or their local law enforcement.

