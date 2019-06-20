KCPD says missing man with advanced dementia has been found

**UPDATE: Just after 12 p.m., KCPD said Damian Sanchez was found and is safe. **

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police issued a missing person bulletin Thursday morning for a 69-year-old man who has advanced dementia. Police say they’re looking for Damian Sanchez, who was last seen at about 6 a.m. near the 4900 block of Linwood.

Police say he’s wearing a gray T-shirt and khaki pants. He’s 5’6″ and weighs about 145 pounds, and is wearing a hospital bracelet with his name on it.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.