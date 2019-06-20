× Learn the joy of fishing this summer from the Missouri Department of Conservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As the summer heats up and you are looking for something to do in the great outdoors the Missouri Department of Conservation will help you connect with nature by enjoying fishing.

If you have ever wanted to learn how to fish the department has an easy introduction to the sport of fishing through its Discover Nature – Fishing Program. As part of the program gear and basic fishing tips are provided and you will even have a chance to actually put the lessons into practice by going fishing.

The Discover Nature – Fishing programs are offered through the summer in both the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas. The basic skills program consists of four class sessions where people learn about fish and how to catch them, how to use basic gear, regulations, where to go fishing and how to prepare fish for cooking.

Some of the programs offer specialized instruction. For example, MDC will offer a free session on Catfishing with Rod and Reel from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at an educational pond at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

The basic Discover Nature – Fishing lessons in Northwest Missouri are upcoming in July on various dates at Krug Park Lagoon in St. Joseph and the Hartell Conservation Area east of Plattsburg.

For a list of upcoming Discover Nature—Fishing classes in your area, and to register for one, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4y.