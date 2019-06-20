McDonald’s UK ad for ‘Kansas City Stack’ burger has Kansas Citians cracking up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – McDonald’s UK rolled out its “Kansas City Stack” burger on Twitter earlier this week, but the commercial the restaurant's running is pretty comical to Kansas Citians.

Nick Shelton, who currently lives in Kansas City, sent FOX4 the video of the commercial he got from his friend who lives in Great Britain.

The 28-second ad begins with a woman who claims to be in Kansas City -- yet talks with what sounds like a Southern accent, and the backdrop looks nothing like KC.

It appears @McDonaldsUK is back at it again. This time with a commercial for the 'Kansas City Stack' burger. I'm so confused. For starters, the gal has a southern accent, what is that backdrop and did she really say "bon appétit(er)"?! 🤔🤨 #theytriedit #kcmo #thisaintit @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/IPvtaAfsdg — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) June 20, 2019

“Welcome to Kansas City, so famous for steakhouse sauces it has inspired McDonald’s to make this burger, the Kansas City Stack,” the woman starts out saying.

She goes on to wish she could inhale the “hickory smoked aroma,” but she can’t because “it’s only available over there."

The commercial continues with a shot of the burger and a male announcer saying, “The Kansas City Stack with smoky steakhouse sauce. The exceptional American taste that’s not available in America. Sorry America.”

Most people FOX4 talked with laughed at the commercial and said McDonald’s UK should have done more research about Kansas City.

“They want to emulate us, so this is how they’re doing it,” Deron Brown asked. “I think they chose the wrong place. The UK burger doesn’t compare to Kansas City.”

“Maybe they got it right for England,” Becky de Wit added. “I would try it, sure, just to find out how bogus it really is.”

The Kansas City Stack burger is only available in the UK until June 25.