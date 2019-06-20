Missouri state trooper facing child porn charge; attorney claims it was a crude prank

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri State Highway patrolman is on leave without pay after being charged with possession of child porn.

What the prosecutor said happened and what the trooper’s attorney said are two very different stories, KTVI reports.

The suspect, 27-year-old Deryck Allan Weber of De Soto, Missouri, posted a $30,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail. His attorney said Weber always wanted to be in law enforcement; now the law is after him.

A spokesperson for the highway patrol said they’re aware of the charges against Weber.

Prosecutors allege the crime took place on November 1, 2018.

Weber’s attorney, Travis Noble, said his client worked for the state police for about three years and that Weber was devastated by the charge.

“He’s actually distraught, obviously. He’s someone who wanted to be a police officer all his life,” Noble said.

The probable cause statement indicates Weber asked a male minor to send him a photo of his genitalia.

“At this point, I haven’t seen the image and I don’t even know if they have one,” Noble said.

Noble told a completely different story than the prosecutor.

He said Weber’s friend sent him a Snapchat photo of male genitalia, apparently as a crude prank. Snapchat gets rid of the photo within seconds of it being opened and you don’t know what’s being sent to you.

“You don’t know what you’re getting until you open it up and then it deletes itself,” Noble said. “Are you intentionally trying to possess that image?”

Noble said the friend later got in trouble with the law and twisted the story of the Snapchat incident to flip on his friend, claiming Weber had child porn.

“Usually when people talk to police they try to get themselves out of trouble,” Noble said.

Noble also said there’s a question as to whether the photo is of an underage male or an adult.

People like troopers, doctors, and teachers are required by law to report child abuse. Weber was also charged with failing to report the crime he allegedly committed.