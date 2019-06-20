More upgrades coming to Arrowhead, this one is for the drum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom, there’s something new coming to the upper deck of Arrowhead Stadium this football season and it’s not just the seats.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the addition of a drum deck on Twitter Thursday.

“One of the best traditions in football is getting an upgrade,” the Chiefs tweeted along with a rendering of the new deck.

It’s been a decade since the last major renovation to the stadium.

Earlier in the offseason the Chiefs announced they’d be adding new LED panels on the scoreboard in the west end zone. They were also planning to reapply waterproof measures to the entire upper deck. That required all the seats in that level to be removed. Instead of putting the old seats back, the Chiefs also installed new seats that have cup holders.