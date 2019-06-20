Not an alien invasion: Here’s what those two white objects in KC’s sky most likely are

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people have seen a white, floating object in Kansas City’s northern sky Thursday night. Some have even seen two.

But no one seems to know what they are. Even Kansas City’s National Weather Service office is stumped.

The agency said they’re above the anvil shield, which is the top of a thunderstorm further to the west that has spread outward.

We honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2019

Many are predicting they’re aliens, but FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria speculates they could be part of Project Loon with Google.

The Google project aims to bring internet access to rural and remote areas around the country.

The tech giant launches tennis court-sized balloons with solar panels and transceivers attached into the atmosphere about 20 kilometers above. They then send internet signal back down to people below.

It could also be another agency’s weather balloon wandering over Kansas City, such as DARPA, or the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The military agency recently launched 3 balloons from Maryland for a test flight. Their lighter-than-air balloons have technology that allows them to stay in one spot.

So you can rest easy. It’s most likely not an alien invasion.