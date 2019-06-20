× One person killed, one injured after train hits SUV on Chouteau Trafficway in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Thursday after a train hit a SUV in Kansas City, officials say.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. near N. Chouteau Trafficway and E. Front Street. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There are no crossing gates at the railroad tracks in this area. Details about what led up to the deadly crash have not been released.

A witness told FOX4’s Zac Summers it appears the driver of SUV didn’t see the train.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.