Overland Park police identify ‘suspicious male’ accused of approaching women in parking lots

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police said Thursday that they’ve identified a ‘suspicious male’ accused of approaching women in Johnson County parking lots.

After two reports of a man approaching young women at gas station and store parking lots, police put out a description of the man, who was said to be a white male in his 50s with gray slicked-back hair back, 5-foot-7 and weighing about 200 pounds.

Thursday afternoon, the Overland Park Police Department tweeted out that they had identified the man and the Investigation Unit is following up with him. No arrests or charges have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.

Previous coverage:

The incidents happened June 8, at the Quik Trip near 151st and 69 Highway and June 17, in the Walmart parking lot near 159th and Metcalf.

Each time, the man is accused of approaching women and giving a story about heading to Omaha to see his mom. In the June 8 incident, the woman said he asked her to read his gas gauge.

Talk of the man's activities exploded on social media, after a mother of a girl he approached posted the information on Facebook.

“He hasn’t broken any laws or anything like that, but it’s really suspicious in nature, and usually when there’s smoke, there’s a fire," Officer John Lacy said. "I just want the public to be aware that someone’s out there, and they’re asking you come sit inside their vehicle and ask where their gas gauge is. It’s pretty creepy.”

Here is the latest update. Thanks to all that gave vital information. pic.twitter.com/eQ88AWkzr9 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 20, 2019