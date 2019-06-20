‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour begins time in KC with shopping spree for Children‘s Mercy Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the stars of "Stranger Things" is in town Thursday to promote the third season of the hit Netflix show.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the show, started his day at Target, where he bought hundreds of dollars of toys for the kids at Children‘s Mercy Hospital.

He then went to Union Station to see a laser light show inspired by "Stranger Things."

Plus, he will be throwing out the first pitch at the Royals game Thursday night.

Harbour is excited for people to see this latest season, which takes place in 1985 – the year the Royals won their first World Series.

When it first aired, he feared no one would watch it, and he is amazed at how many people around the world are fans of this show.

"I thought it might be a niche show that some geeks would like, but the zeitgeist of people who just love it and are moved by it, the fact that it’s worldwide," Harbour said. "It’s a show about the Midwest, 80s in the Midwest, and I’m in the airport in Turkey and there’s women coming up to me asking for selfies."

The third season drops on Thursday, July 4.

"I’ve never been to Kansas City, and I love the Midwest and the fact our show is about the 80s in the Midwest in this Speilbergian--I don’t think that’s a word. I’m just making up words. I love coming and promoting this show in the Midwest."