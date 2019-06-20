When a Hot Country Nights artist’s bus broke down, fans came to their rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of fans enjoyed a sold out show Thursday night at Hot Country Nights at KC Live Block. But the opening act almost didn’t make it.

After playing last night in St. Louis, Randall King was 70 miles from Kansas City when the band's tour bus broke down on I-70 earlier in the afternoon.

“It just completely broke down. There’s oil all over the trailer. I’m like, 'Well, we are stuck," said Randall King, the band's frontman.

King posted on Twitter that the band would need help getting to the show.

“It had only been up like 5 or 6 minutes, so I immediately jumped on Twitter. I was off of work so I figured, what the heck. I’ll shoot him a direct message, and we’ll go from there," Matt Hinkley said.

Hinkley had seen six shows and met King once before.

Now he was on his way from Kansas City to pick up the band in his truck.

“I tried not to fan girl too much. You listen to somebody a lot. You respect their music, and there they are sitting in your passenger seat. It’s pretty cool," he said.

But they still needed someone to haul their trailer full of gear.

Tim Allen is a Mexico, Missouri musician. A friend saw the post and knew he could help.

“I’ve definitely been broke down before and had some people help me, so I always try to return the favor," said Allen, who pulled the trailer with his GMC diesel engine pickup.

“That’s the beauty of this country. People are just so friendly, so kind. The dude drove 70 miles this way, 70 miles back. Thank God we have people like this in this country," King said.

Randall King opened for Cody Johnson. They'll head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a show Friday. Their tour bus was being towed to Kansas City and being worked on Thursday night.