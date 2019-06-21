2 leaders of Kansas City-area drug ring sentenced for distributing almost 100 pounds of meth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people who prosecutors say led a drug ring in the Kansas City area have been sentenced to federal prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Gladman-Carnall, of Kansas City, and 42-year-old Michael Keavney, of Kearney, were sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors say Gladman-Carnall led the drug-trafficking organization and Keavney was its “enforcer.”

Prosecutors say the drug ring distributed more than 45 kilograms of methamphetamine in the area. That equals out to about 99 pounds.

Gladman-Carnall was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison without parole. Keavney was sentenced to 15 years and eight months without parole.

Gladman-Carnall also pleaded guilty to two robbery-related charges.

Prosecutors say Keavney provided security for co-defendants, distributed drugs, collected money and arranged the illegal sale of firearms. He was a principle actor in the conspiracy because he was connected to several drug dealers, was regularly armed, and sold firearms.