27-year-old KC man charged in deadly shooting near 41st and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KC man is facing charges in a deadly shooting near 41st and Monroe.

Johnathan Pendleton, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 22-year-old Caprice Hardy.

Court records say police were called to a shooting at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Hardy dead on the sidewalk. He had been shot several times, police said.

A witness saw what looked like a gold GMC driving in the area and then heard several gunshots from the car, court records say. A second witness provided a similar statement.

Later, police found a gold Chevy Tahoe in front of a home on Askew Avenue. According to court documents, a woman at the home said her son, Pendleton, had used the vehicle that day.

Officers were conducting surveillance later that day when Pendleton left the home and was taken into custody.

Court documents say the 27-year-old denied any involvement in the deadly shooting, but another witness told police he was allegedly driving the gold Tahoe the day of the shooting.

Surveillance footage also showed a gold SUV, similar to the Tahoe, driving in the area of the shooting.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

39.099727 -94.578567