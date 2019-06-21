Back to work for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series in California

SONOMA, CA — After a week off it is time to get back to racing action on the west coast. This weekend the cup series is at one of two road courses on the schedule, and it will be a frustrating weekend for most of the series drivers.

The days of road course masters is long gone from the cup series. Jeff Gordon leads all drivers with nine wins, followed by Tony Stewart with eight road course wins. The nearest active driver to Gordon and Stewart is Kyle Busch with four wins. Busch is preceded by guys like Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd and Rusty Wallace each with six wins. Dan Gurney, Darrell Waltrip and Tim Richmond have five wins.

Gone to are the days of car owners hiring road course specialists to drive their car and try to steal a win at the road courses. The hired guns still could not beat the full-time drivers at Sonoma or Watkins Glen.

For a winner this weekend in Sonoma you don’t have to look any further than Kyle Busch. In 14 races at Sonoma he has the two wins, four top five’s and six top ten’s and an average finish of 16.2.

The only other active drivers with multiple road course wins are Martin Truex, Jr. (3) and

Kevin Harvick (2). Two of Truex’ s wins have come at Sonoma and he will be battling for a win, but the way that this season has gone for Kyle Busch, he will be in victory lane on Sunday for his fifth road course win.

Ironically, it is the last broadcast for three-time cup champion driver, Darrell Waltrip. Who wraps up a tremendous career behind the wheel and a tremendous career in the broadcast booth. Thanks Darrell for all the memories and all the best to you in the future, boogity, boogity, boogity, enjoy retirement Darrell.

After the race at Sonoma join us on the Fox 4 Race Zone Podcast for a wrap-up of all the racing action.