Grieving Tonganoxie woman left waiting months for her late husband’s headstone

TONGANOXIE, Kan. -- It's been nearly two years since Mary Reno buried her husband.

As she deals with grief, she said the situation is made much worse because of a company that won't give her the headstone she paid for.

“You know, you lose a loved one. It’s hard to get over it. You never get over it. I don’t care who you are. And to be treated to where you can’t finish the headstone, it’s sad. I just don’t understand it. All I wanted was for his headstone," Reno said.

Reno said it's a love story that began in 1959 when she met Robert Reno.

The couple grew up together and married when they were 16 and 19 years old. They were together for 58 years and parents to three boys.

Reno said every time she thinks about the process of laying her husband to rest, she's brought to tears.

"We don't know nothing. We're not being told a thing," Reno said.

Reno`s husband, Robert, died December 28, 2017, at the age of 77. He was buried in Richmond, Missouri, days later.

It took his family more than a year to raise the funds to purchase a headstone.

It's now been 18 weeks since the purchase -- double the time Reno said she was initially promised -- and her husband's headstone still hasn't been delivered.

She said she's been given no answers, no direction, and now she's starting to lose hope.

"I want them to live up to what the agreement was, I lived up to my part, and that`s all I want for them is to take care of their part," said Reno.

On Friday afternoon, FOX4 went to Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery's office located on Troost Avenue.

The staff on site made no comment, directing all questions and concerns to StoneMor's corporate offices in Pennsylvania.

A StoneMor representative told FOX4 they are "looking into the matter."

Reno said she just wants to close this chapter of her life.

While she doesn't know when she'll get the answers she wants, she said she's certain about one thing.

"I know where he's at. He was very much a Christian, and I'm very grateful for that. I know one of these days I'm going to see him again," Reno said through tears.

The parent company of Forest Hill Calvary Cemetery, StoneMor Corporations, said they hope to have answers in coming days. FOX4 will update this story when we hear back.