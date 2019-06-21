× Independence police issue Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old with dementia.

Carolyn Sue Wise was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday. Police said the Independence woman said she was going to get a ride home via a cab service but still hasn’t been seen or heard from.

Now the 77-year-old who has dementia and diabetes is without necessary medication, police said.

Wise is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown and white long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees Wise or has information for police is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-325-7300.