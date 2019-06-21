× It’s a girl: Salvador Perez can’t contain his excitement when he learns gender of third child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez announced Friday that he and wife, Maria Gabriela, are not only expecting a third child, but they added it will be a girl.

Perez, 29, announced the news on Instagram along with a video of the gender reveal.

In the one-minute video, Perez opened the large box, yelled with excitement then ran to hug his wife. Moments later pink balloons floated out of the box.

The couple did not say when the baby is due.

This will be their first girl.