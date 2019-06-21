Kansas City man convicted of fatally shooting woman after argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has convicted a man of fatally shooting a woman after an argument.

Tyjuan Caldwell, 21, was convicted of second degree murder and weapons charges in the death of Bernice Brown.

According to court documents, police responded the afternoon of Aug. 1, 2018, to a call of shots fired near 50th and Chestnut. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Bernice Brown shot to death in the street.

Court documents say there was an argument between Caldwell and Brown’s son that also involved several other family members. Caldwell told police after he left the fight, he came back outside with a gun where people were still arguing.

Caldwell told investigators he thought Brown’s son had injured Caldwell’s brother, so he went outside and shot three times at Brown’s son. The 20-year-old suspect said he then saw Brown jump into the line of fire.

Caldwell will be sentenced at a later date.