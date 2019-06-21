Metro company putting new roof on man’s home for free after contractors’ shoddy work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - It was an all-day job removing the four layers of roofing on Charles Hogue's home.

All-American Roofing of Olathe is reroofing 88-year-old Charles Hogue's house for free to not only help the elderly homeowner who was taken advantage of by an Osceola company -- but to also reclaim the name of his company after being in business for 38 years.

"Oh my gosh, we were getting calls because of story you ran," All-American Roofing owner Tony Pourememar said.

It was a FOX4 Problem Solver report from last winter about a family of unscrupulous contractors out of Osceola. They were accused of taking advantage of elderly people across the metro.

They were also using the name All American Roofing even though it wasn't registered with any state or local government.

"They should not be in business," Pourememar said.

He said he was disgusted by the shoddy work he saw on TV that had been done to Hogue's home.

Hogue, retired from the Air Force, was one of multiple elderly people from across the metro who contacted Problem Solvers after paying the Collins' family for work that was either never done or was done so poorly it will have to be torn out.

At FOX4's request, Pourememar inspected Hogue's roof and was shocked to find four layers of roofing. He said the roof might collapse under ice or snow unless the extra layers are removed.

Then came the unexpected -- he offered to fix the job for free. His crews are putting a new roof on the 88-year-old's home.

"I am more than happy to help you out any way we can," Pourememar said.

A very grateful Hogue said he never expected to be on the receiving end of such kindness.

"I seen it on TV, but I never thought it would happen to me," he said. "God bless them."

38.762789 -93.736050