Police identify 56-year-old man killed when SUV hit train in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have identified the man killed Thursday night when the vehicle he was riding in hit a train.

The deadly crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. near E. Front Street and Topping Avenue.

Police said a train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad was crossing Front Street at a marked railroad crossing when a Ford Escape hit it.

Gary Heishman, a 56-year-old passenger in the Ford, died at the scene.

The driver, a 60-year-old KC woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one on the train was injured.

Police said the train was moving through the intersection at a slow speed, but a witness said it appears the driver didn’t see the train or a flare warning set up.

There are no crossing gates at the railroad tracks in this area.

