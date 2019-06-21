× Police investigating triple shooting, one person with life-threatening injuries in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people have been shot Friday night in Kansas City, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday near 83rd Street and the Paseo. Officials said the victims showed up at a local hospital.

It’s not clear at this time how severe the other two victims’ injuries are, according to officials.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but described him as a black man in his 30’s wearing a red hat, white shirt and red pants.

