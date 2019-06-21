× Police searching for missing Independence woman who hasn’t been seen in 4 days

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Brandy Furr was last seen on June 17 at her grandmother’s home on 42nd Terrace South in Independence. Police said she doesn’t have her cell phone or a known vehicle and hasn’t made contact with friends or family.

She is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the 22-year-old is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.