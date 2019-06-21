Royals’ Hunter Dozier named top 3 finalist in voting for All-Star Game starters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after welcoming a new daughter, Royals third-baseman Hunter Dozier was named a top vote-getter in the first stage of the MLB’s new two-phase fan balloting to determine All-Star Game starters.

Dozier is now one of three American League third basemen who fans can vote for to be a starter for the July 9 game in Cleveland.

But Dozier’s the only Royal to make the list. Whit Merrifield was also nominated as a potential All-Star Game starter, but he didn’t get enough votes to make it past the first round.

Under the new two-phase system, each infield position is narrowed down to the three players in each league who get the most votes and an American League designated hitter. Nine outfielders for each league are also selected.

In the second phase of fan voting, all the contenders start from zero. So Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who got 3.69 million votes, will be on the same playing field as everyone else.

Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the major leagues and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the American League with 3.37 million.

The leading vote-getters at each infield position, including the designated hitter leader and the top three outfielders in each league earned $15,000 bonuses based on the first round of voting.

Phase two voting begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 3 p.m. Thursday. Starters will be announced Thursday night, and reserves and pitchers on June 30.

Here are all the players who move on to phase two (in order of vote total):

American League

Catcher: Gary Sánchez, New York; James McCann, Chicago; Robinson Chirinos, Houston

First base: Luke Voit, New York; Carlos Santana, Cleveland; C.J. Cron, Minnesota

Second base: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles; Jose Altuve, Houston; DJ LeMahieu, New York

Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston; Gio Urshela, New York; Hunter Dozier, Kansas City

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota; Carlos Correa, Houston; Gleyber Torres, New York

Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston; Hunter Pence, Texas; Nelson Cruz, Minnesota

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles; George Springer, Houston; Michael Brantley, Houston; Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay; Mookie Betts, Boston; Eddie Rosario, Minnesota; Aaron Judge, New York; Josh Reddick, Houston; Joe Gallo, Texas

National League

Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Chicago; Brian McCann, Atlanta; Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta; Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee; Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado; Kris Bryant, Chicago; Josh Donaldson, Atlanta

Shortstop: Javier Báez, Chicago; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta; Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee; Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta; Nick Markakis, Atlanta; Charlie Blackmon, Colorado; Albert Almora, Chicago; Jason Heyward, Chicago; Kyle Schwarber, Chicago, Joc Pederson, Los Angeles