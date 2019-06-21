Severe KC storms cut power for more than 18,000, prompt 25 water rescues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rash of severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds on June 21 that left thousands without power and others stranded in the middle of flooded streets.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect from as early as 3:30 a.m. through 10 a.m. for much of the Kansas City Metro. More storms are expected throughout the weekend.

The early-morning storms brought strong winds that damaged power lines. A post from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page shows power poles laying on their sides east of Highway 59.

Kansas City Power & Light confirmed at 10:14 a.m. on their Facebook page that more than 18,000 customers were without power due to high winds and lightning.

Heavy rain also flooded roadways and broke water mains. Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson Jimmy Walker told FOX4 that the department performed 25 water rescues by noon.

One of the main breaks was in Merriam, where a road caved in on itself. The picture in their post shows rubble scattered across the road and water pooling in the hole. A Facebook video shows another main break spewing water into the air like a massive fountain in the middle of the street.

Those who come across a flooded roadway are reminded to "Turn around, don't drown." It only takes a foot of water to make some cars float, as seen in the photo gallery in this post.

ROAD CLOSURE: Westbound 67th Street will be closed from SB I-35 to Carter due to a water main break and sink hole... Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/wfAqx44jH5 — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) June 21, 2019