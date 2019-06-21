Topeka man charged with groping woman outside Mission thrift store

MISSION, Kan. — A Johnson County man is facing a string of charges after allegedly preying on women at a Plato’s Closet in Mission.

According to court records, on June 8, Mission police were called to the parking lot of the Plato’s Closet on Johnson Drive on a report of a man bothering customers.

Bryce Ebert, 34, of Topeka, is accused of approaching two women in a parking lot and asking them questions about what is sold in the store.

He then allegedly asked the women if they would get into his truck.

The victims say he then followed them all the way into the store and once they got inside he grabbed the bottom of one of the female victims, asking how much he would have to pay for them to get in his truck.

When police arrived, Ebert was in the parking lot of a nearby Planet Fitness, where he took off on foot, to a Hy-Vee. That’s where a responding officer caught up to Ebert and stunned him with a Taser.

Once Ebert was in custody, police searched his car where they allegedly found several different substances including marijuana, ecstasy and over 30 pills along side a digital scale.

He’s charged with one count each of sexual battery, felony possession, obstruction of the legal process and several drug charges.

Ebert was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.