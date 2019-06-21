Woman captures video of ‘gustnado’ in Belton during early morning thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- Many families spent Friday cleaning up after early morning storms and strong winds brought down trees around the metro.

In Belton, Bailey Stevens captured cell phone video of a "gustnado" near the intersection of Interstate 49 and 58 Highway.

"Then it got dark and windy. The trees were bending half over. Then we looked off to the right and saw... whatever that was," Stevens said.

Stevens works at Belton Truman Medical Center and was monitoring the weather radio carefully. Just before eight o'clock she noticed the sky change colors and the wind begin to pick up.

"It went away within a few seconds, but it was like nothing I have ever seen before," she said.

Others who live in the area definitely saw the effects of the gustnado and severe thunderstorms.

"All of the sudden I just heard the wind hit the house, and then I had a little bit of hail not much," Nancy Taylor said. "Then I came to the front door, and the front trees were almost down to the ground."

Like many of her neighbors, Taylor spent the day looking at the damage and picking up the debris, piece by piece.

And they still have a ways to go. Some people have damage to their cars and homes in Belton, but luckily no one was hurt.