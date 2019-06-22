22-year-old Missouri man killed in boat crash after tree falls striking it

VAN BUREN, Mo. — A 22-year-old man has died and two woman were hurt following a boat crash in southeastern Missouri.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the Current River, located about 10 miles north of Van Buren, Missouri in Carter County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of the boat, along with two passengers, were traveling downstream when a tree fell, striking the boat.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Levi L. Mayberry, from Van Buren. The two female passengers in the boat were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with moderate injuries.