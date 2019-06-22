Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Fresh Pineapple with Infused Dessert

Ingredients:

1 whole pineapple, completely peeled, cored,

sliced into 1-inch rings

1 tablespoon infused dessert rub (recipe below)

Infused Dessert Rub:

(make ahead of time, up to two weeks!)

1 cup turbinado sugar, raw natural cane sugar

1 teaspoon nutmeg, ground

1 cinnamon stick

½ vanilla bean, fresh, split

Preparation:

Place the sugar in an air tight container, and add the nutmeg, cinnamon stick and vanilla bean. Place the lid on and allow to sit for at least 4 days. Rub will hold up for months if kept in an airtight container.

Heat Source: In direct fire, medium high heat.

Special Note: Oil grates well before grilling

After prepping the pineapple, sprinkle with medium coat of the dessert rub. Preheat the grill with medium high heat.

Place the slices on the grill and allow to start caramelizing with the sugars.

Grill about 1-2 minutes a side.