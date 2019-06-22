× Paola Middle School teacher 1 of 2 people killed in crash near Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Two people were killed including a Paola Middle School teacher following a two-vehicle crash near Fort Scott.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred around 5:30 Friday morning on U.S. 54, just east of Fort Scott in Bourbon County.

The driver of a 2004 Mercury Sable was westbound on U.S. 54 and the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east. The driver of the Sable went to pass and struck the driver of the Malibu head on in the eastbound lanes.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sable was identified as 29-year-old Brenton T. Handly, of Nevada, Missouri.

The driver of the Malibu was identified as 48-year-old Adam Bancroft, of Fort Scott. Bancroft was an instructor at Paola Middle School, according to the school district. He began working for the school in August 2017, according to The Miami County Republic.

Both Handly and Bancroft were wearing seat belts, according to KHP.