KC police investigating deadly shooting near East 28th and Park Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the shooting around 1:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Park Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim in the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Witnesses tell police the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect when he was shot.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.