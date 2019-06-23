× Metro fire crews working multiple house fires caused by lightning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Crews from Overland Park and the Lenexa Fire Department responded to a Sunday morning house fire near 105th and Bradshaw after lightning struck the home.

According to the OPFD, shortly before 8 a.m. crews arrived in the area and saw smoke coming out of the attic of a two-story home. First responders noted that all of the residents of the house made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

While the fire crews were working to extinguish the fire, they noticed a hole on the back side of the house where lightning had blown off some of the siding and likely exited the house. They also saw that many of the electrical outlets and light switches were charred, which likely indicates that the lightning traveled through the home’s wiring.

The damage to the structure is reported to be minor, but the electrical system of the home suffered significant damage.

Across the state line in Lee’s Summit, MO, the fire department was also busy with a house fire caused by a lightning strike.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night, Lee’s Summit fire crews responded to 223 Southwest Pinetree Lane following reports of a structure fire at a fourplex. Upon arrival, firefighters determined that all the residents had safely exited the building and began to extinguish the fire. The fire was originally isolated to utility rooms in two of the units that share a wall, but spread up to the second story within the walls. After opening up the walls and ceiling, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Two of the units of the fourplex were not damaged and the residents were able to return to their units.