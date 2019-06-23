Missouri officer killed in shooting Sunday near St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the St. Louis area.

FOX2 reports the officer, identified as Mike Langsdorf was shot inside Clay's Food Market located in the 6200 block of Page Avenue in Wellston. A call for an officer in need of aid was sent from the store shortly after Langsdorf arrived just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers and EMS crews arriving on the scene were met by people in the store assisting the officer. EMS crews aided the officer and transport him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment.

The North County Police Cooperative Chief of Police John Buchannan said Langsdorf had been with the department for three months and was at the store investigating a bad check complaint.

The North County Police Cooperative serves seven communities in the northern St. Louis county.

Buchannan also stated that a suspect was in custody and that a gun had been recovered at the scene.

St. Louis County Police tell FOX2 that they are assisting the North County Police Cooperative with the investigation.

Buchannan said a media briefing will be held Monday at 11 a.m. to release more details about the deadly shooting.