Missouri officer shot, killed while investigating bad check complaint near St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a bad check complaint at a food market near St. Louis.

FOX2 reports the officer, identified as Mike Langsdorf was shot inside Clay's Food Market located in the 6200 block of Page Avenue in Wellston, about 9 miles northwest of St. Louis. A call for an officer in need of aid was sent from the store shortly after Langsdorf arrived just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers and EMS crews arriving on the scene were met by people in the store assisting the officer. EMS crews aided the officer and transport him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment.

The North County Police Cooperative Chief of Police John Buchannan said Langsdorf had been with the department for three months and was at the store investigating a bad check complaint.

The North County Police Cooperative serves seven communities in the northern St. Louis county.

Buchannan also stated that a suspect was in custody and that a gun had been recovered at the scene.

St. Louis County Police tell FOX2 that they are assisting the North County Police Cooperative with the investigation.

Buchannan said a media briefing will be held Monday at 11 a.m. to release more details about the deadly shooting.