× 18th & Vine shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after someone was shot near 18th and Vine shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, responding officers saw the victim in a parking lot just south of 1805 Vine suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries. While investigating, officers were able to recover multiple shell casings from the area.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.