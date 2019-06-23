Police investigating after man killed in shooting near 18th and Vine

Posted 10:49 pm, June 23, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say the victim of an early morning shooting Sunday in Kansas City’s Jazz District has died from their injuries.

Police responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. near 18th and Vine. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, a 31-year-old man, in a parking lot.

The victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim and at this time there is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

