Search continues for 23-year-old DeKalb County woman, missing for over 2 weeks

CAMERON, Mo. – Authorities are continuing to search for a missing Missouri woman that hasn’t been seen for over two weeks.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says friends or family have not heard from 23-year-old Leah Dawson was since June 5.

Friday night, dozens of people gathered for a prayer vigil in Cameron, Missouri, to pray for Dawson’s safe return.

Dawson’s parents say that events like the one on Friday helps keep their daughter’s disappearance on the minds of people living in the area.

“You see not only everyone who loves us but loves Leah and everyone who miss her and wants her back no matter where she is or what’s happened,” Leah’s mother Tonya Eldredge said. “Everyone is here, everybody’s hurting.”

Dawson was last seen in the Cameron area with her boyfriend.

Last week, tipsters led authorities to search a property in rural Maysville, Missouri but nothing was found.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to please call them at 816-449-5802.

