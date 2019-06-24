Carrie Underwood’s baby boy has hilarious reaction to mom and dad’s singing

With a voice like that, it’s no surprise Carrie Underwood’s baby loves to hear her sing. But when it comes to dad, baby Jacob is less than thrilled.

The country superstar shared a video on social media this weekend, captioned “Everyone’s a critic.” Her husband, hockey star Mike Fisher, tried singing some Vince Gill to their 5-month-old baby boy.

When Jacob gets upset, mom then takes over, singing the same song. Immediately, Jacob changes his tune and stops crying.

The parents then take turns singing, and as you can see in the video above, Jacob cries every time Fisher sings.

Her hilarious video has already gotten over 2 million views and 35,000 comments on Instagram.