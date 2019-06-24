× Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to meet with NFL investigators this week, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to meet with NFL investigators in Kansas City this week, reports say.

Sports Radio 810-WHB reports league investigators will conduct multiple interviews with Hill this week, and some reports now indicat the interviews could begin as soon as Wednesday.

The NFL has been investigating the case, but Commissioner Roger Goodell said in May it was waiting for permission to interview Hill because the league didn’t want to interfere with the child welfare case.

The Chiefs suspended Hill from all team activities after an audio tape surfaced of hill threatening his fiance, Crystal Espinal. The pair had been investigated for breaking the arm of their 3-year-old son.

Earlier this month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said there’s no longer an active investigation into the child abuse allegations surrounding Hill.

Howe told FOX4 he still stands by what he has said before: that Hill’s 3-year-old son was abused, but can’t prove who is responsible.

But a Sports Radio 810 host said sources close to the investigation believe the boy broke his arm in a January accident where he was bracing for a fall.

Even so, Hill and Espinal, aren’t out of the woods yet. The couple is still under the Kansas DCF microscope and Hill remains barred from all team activities.

But the Chiefs wide receiver’s fate could be decided in the upcoming meetings.

Hill could be suspended under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The policy states that players could be subject to discipline if they engage in conduct that posed a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.