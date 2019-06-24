× DA: No charges to be filed in Overland Park Boost Mobile deadly shooting, was exercise of self-defense

OVERLAND PAKR, Kan. – The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said there will be no charges filed in a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month at a phone store in Overland Park because it was a case of self-defense.

Officials said on evening of June 10, a man, identified as DeShawn Brim, entered the Boost Mobile store at 76th and Metcalf armed with a handgun and proceeded to rob the store at gunpoint. The attempted robbery was recorded on the store’s security video.

Missouri court records show Brim was out on parole. He served prison time for weapons charges.

The store clerk, fearing for his life and the life of his co-worker, pulled out a handgun. Brim was killed as he attempted to jump over the counter likely to get at the clerk.

The DA announced Monday they have determined that this was a valid case of self-defense under Kansas law and that no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

“Be aware that if you’re the bad guy, the good guy can also have a firearm, too,” John Lacy, with the Overland Park Police Department said. “You never know who is carrying a firearm.”