Deadline for property tax appeals draws protesters to Jackson County Legislature meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of homeowners were at the Jackson County Legislature on Monday, upset about huge increases in their property assessments.

Homeowners got on buses at the Guadeloupe Center for a trip to the legislature meeting in Independence to share their frustrations.

On Monitor Place, one home has seen it's value increase from $45,000 to more than $113,000. That added more than $1,000 to the tax bill in just one year.

These homeowners are hopeful that an individual review of their property will result in a more realistic reappraisal of home values.

"I think the legislature has already heard from quite a few people from Jackson County already, so I think they’ve known of this situation," said Gloria Ortiz Fisher, executive director of the Westside Housing Organization. "But it’s especially harsh on the Westside."

The Westside has become a desirable neighborhood because of its location close to downtown and the Crossroads. And as homes are rehabbed, property has become more valuable.

But those who haven't made updates aren't convinced they could sell for the values the county has determined.

Another hurdle facing folks on the Westside is the language barrier. Many are Spanish speaking only, and property notices are in English, making them difficult for some to understand how to navigate the appeal process.

