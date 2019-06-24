Early morning Northland crash kills man, injures others on 169 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--  Kansas City police are investigating a deadly crash in the Northland that killed a man on Monday morning.

Police said the driver of a silver Ford Fusion was headed north on 169 Highway and went off left side of road, onto the soft median, and flipped over near the Barry Road exit just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. All five people inside the vehicle were thrown out. the

Southbound lanes were closed, but FOX4's Matt Stewart reports that they've reopened as of 7 a.m.

The man killed died at the scene. The other four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One has serious injuries, the other three have non-life threatening injuries.

