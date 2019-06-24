Kansas to allow transgender residents to change birth certificates to reflect gender identity

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas will allow transgender residents to change their birth certificates so that the documents reflect their gender identities under a legal settlement ending a federal lawsuit.

LGBTQ-right advocates said Monday that Kansas now will have a policy on birth certificates in line with most other states’ policies.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree signed an order Friday to make the agreement binding on Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials. The department issues birth certificates.

Four transgender Kansas residents and the Kansas Statewide Transgender Education Project sued last year over the health department’s policy of not allowing transgender residents to change the sex listed on their birth certificates after changing their names legally.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly applauded the agreement and called the old policy “outdated.” She took office in January.

