KC Forum: Cell Phones, Summer Shipp and Dressing Rooms

2019-22 .

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning on Q104 and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am.

This week’s show we meet Emily, a brave young girl, who warns other teens about the dangers of dressing rooms and how she was the victim of a perp with a cell phone. Summer Shipp’s daughter has co-authored a book about her mother’s disappearance in 2004 in order to help others with grief. And which cell phone carrier ranks at the top in Kansas City, we find out from the experts. https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2019/06/2019-22.mp3