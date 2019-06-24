KC police attempting to locate missing 64-year-old man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing 64-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Dennis Lefman was last seen leaving the Greyhound Bus Station located at 1101 Troost Avenue around 1:45 Sunday afternoon. He was traveling form Iowa to Arkansas via Greyhound Bus when he went missing.

He is described as standing 5’8″ and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away or contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.