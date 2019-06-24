Metro man reconnects with former foster family after nearly 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- Darrin Babson was looking for closure, but instead found a new beginning with his former foster family.

After nearly 20 years apart, he's reconnected with the Stivers.

"Most people can go back and look at baby pictures and videos, I don't necessarily have all of those things. They were a pretty significant part of my life," Babson said.

Before Babson found a permanent home with his adoptive parents at age two, he was in long term foster care.

He doesn't remember much from his time with the Stivers, but says he feels like he found a missing piece to his life.

"They were my first birthday, my second birthday, my first and second Christmases, things like that. I was able to see some events of things that happened, that I know happened," Babson said.

Babson recently reconnected with his biological siblings. That's when he decided t also find his long-lost foster family.

Thanks to the help of a simple search on Facebook, he was able to make it happen.

They say the moment they finally reconnected, was a heartwarming one.

"We had thought of that moment for so long, and there he was standing in the driveway of my son's home, all grown up. It was a wonderful day," Dianne Stivers said.

"Really big degree of elation honestly. It's like finding..it really is finding your long lost family," Babson said.

Now Babson and the Stivers are trying to make up for lost time.

"We thought about him so much. He left our homes, but he did not ever leave our hearts," Stivers said.