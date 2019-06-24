Metro woman pays it forward to friend who helps care for and foster cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A love of cats brought friends Carla and Sharon together. In this week's Pay It Forward, Carla hopes the $400 she's surprising Sharon with will help her foster cats in need.

"We are both crazy cat ladies," Carla told FOX4's Kathy Quinn.

"She does some trap spay, and takes cats for spaying and neutering. She also has some colonies that she feeds off of, I think she said about 20 for the prospect that she feeds, so she spends pretty decent amount of time and some of her money attending to these cats."

Carla says Sharon also takes care of injured cats, and does a lot with all of them in the neighborhood.

"It does take a village and we all try to help these little critters," she said.

