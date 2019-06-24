Northland daycare finds temporary home after severe storms force it to close

Posted 6:44 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, June 24, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One month ago, strong storms and heavy rain severely damaged a Northland daycare.

Now, the Early Explorers Learning Center is back open in their new temporary location.

"We got it open through a lot of work, lot of blood, lot of sweat, tears and frustrations but we would not give up," owner Cathy Varnell said.

Varnell said, thanks to all the support, it only took 10 days to find the location and move into North Star United Methodist Church.

Related Story
Roof collapses at Liberty daycare during severe storms, forcing it to close

"It is my job. I promised them I would take care of their kiddos for them. I cannot break my promise. I had to get this open," Varnell said.

The journey wasn't easy, but Varnell said the support kept them going.

"I think God had a lot to do with it. He said, 'I have your back,' and he gave me the strength to do it," Varnell said.

Families donated art supplies and contributed to helping build a playground. One student even started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for smoke detectors.

"If it wasn't for the support I got from everybody, I would not have been able to do it. They are the ones that kept me going," Varnell said.

The team plans to eventually move back to their original location in Liberty.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.